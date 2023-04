videoDetails

CJM Court to announce tenure of Atiq Ahmed's police remand soon

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

CJM Court's hearing over Atiq Ahmed in Umesh Pal murder case has been completed but the decision on the remand period is yet to come. Where on one hand, Police had sought permission for 14 days remand but due to ill health, Atiq's lawyer has sought permission for 3 days remand on which decision will be taken soon.