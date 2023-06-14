NewsVideos
Clash between two factions of TMC ahead of Panchayat Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
Bengal Violence: There has been violence in West Bengal before the Panchayat elections. Two factions of TMC have clashed with each other.

