Clash between two groups in Bihar's Chhapra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 21, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
One person died in a bloody clash today following a dispute between two parties during voting in Saran Lok Sabha seat of Bihar yesterday. While 2 people have been injured. It is being told that yesterday there was a clash between BJP and RJD workers near a polling booth. Whose video went viral. Today when RJD workers reached the house of BJP leaders and tried to assault them, both sides became furious and there was heavy firing on both sides. In which one person has died.

