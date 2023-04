videoDetails

Clash between two groups in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, section 144 impose in the area

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 09:36 AM IST

Breaking: In Biranpur village of Bemetara, Chhattisgarh, a youth has died and several people have been injured in communal violence between two communities. Section 144 has been imposed in the area.