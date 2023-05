videoDetails

Clash between wrestlers and police at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, controversy escalated over bringing beds

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

Controversy seems to be increasing over the performance of wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. A scuffle was witnessed between the wrestlers and the police at Jantar Mantar last night. Police say that there was a dispute over the beds. See this report for more details on this news.