Clash over Dargah Land in Ahmedabad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 09, 2024, 07:52 AM IST
A fierce clash has been reported over Dargah land in Ahmedabad's Pirana. Amid Clash, two groups started pelting stones at each other. To know more about the same, watch this report.

