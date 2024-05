videoDetails

Clashes broke out in Akhilesh Yadav's rally in Deoria

| Updated: May 26, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

After the rally of Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav in Deoria, UP, Samajwadi workers crowded together behind the stage. They pushed each other and started fighting. Actually, some workers were angry at not getting a place on the stage and they were venting their anger.