Clashes erupt in Bareilly over abduction of Hindu girl

| Updated: Aug 03, 2024, 02:26 PM IST

Bareilly Clash Video: Big news is coming from Bareilly in UP. There has been a huge uproar over the kidnapping of a Hindu girl here. When the police did not file a report, angry people attacked the house of the accused and burnt it. When the police reached the spot, people broke their vehicles. Police from many police stations have been deployed on the spot to control the situation.