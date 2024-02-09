trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719486
Clashes erupt in Haldwani after 'illegal' madrasa razed

Sonam|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 02:34 AM IST
Uttarakhand Haldwani Violence Update: Recently, Uttarakhand was in the news regarding UCC. Now there was a huge ruckus and arson in Banbhoolpura in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. After demolishing the Madrasa and Namaz place in Malik's garden in Indira Nagar area, people of a particular religion pelted stones at the police team. More than 100 municipal corporation employees including policemen were injured.

