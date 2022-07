Climate Change: New Yorkers shoulder-deep in flooded street after heavy rainfall

Aftermath of climate change is here, two New Yorkers were spotted shoulder-deep in a flooded street on July 19 after heavy rainfall lashed the northern Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights.

| Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

Aftermath of climate change is here, two New Yorkers were spotted shoulder-deep in a flooded street on July 19 after heavy rainfall lashed the northern Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights.