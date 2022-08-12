Climate Change: Source of Britain's River Thames driest ever as drought nears

In another dramatic turn of man vs nature, the source of Britain's River Thames has dried up further downstream than ever before. This could mean that England could enter a drought that some experts say the country is unprepared for. Britain's Met Office said this July was the driest for England since 1935.

