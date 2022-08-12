NewsVideos

Climate Change: Source of Britain's River Thames driest ever as drought nears

In another dramatic turn of man vs nature, the source of Britain's River Thames has dried up further downstream than ever before. This could mean that England could enter a drought that some experts say the country is unprepared for. Britain's Met Office said this July was the driest for England since 1935.

|Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 04:09 PM IST
In another dramatic turn of man vs nature, the source of Britain's River Thames has dried up further downstream than ever before. This could mean that England could enter a drought that some experts say the country is unprepared for. Britain's Met Office said this July was the driest for England since 1935.

All Videos

India@75: India is responsible for these eight world-changing inventions
India@75: India is responsible for these eight world-changing inventions
A portion of a flyover leading to the highway has collapsed due to landslide in Himachal Pradesh
1:22
A portion of a flyover leading to the highway has collapsed due to landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Desh Superfast: Jungle Raj is returning to Bihar - BJP's Sambit Patra
7:3
Desh Superfast: Jungle Raj is returning to Bihar - BJP's Sambit Patra
Bihar Politics: Why Nitish Kumar left the BJP alliance?
7:0
Bihar Politics: Why Nitish Kumar left the BJP alliance?
Before August 15, Delhi Police has foiled a big conspiracy
3:11
Before August 15, Delhi Police has foiled a big conspiracy

Trending Videos

India@75: India is responsible for these eight world-changing inventions
1:22
A portion of a flyover leading to the highway has collapsed due to landslide in Himachal Pradesh
7:3
Desh Superfast: Jungle Raj is returning to Bihar - BJP's Sambit Patra
7:0
Bihar Politics: Why Nitish Kumar left the BJP alliance?
3:11
Before August 15, Delhi Police has foiled a big conspiracy