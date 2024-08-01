Advertisement
Clouburst in Himachal Pradesh, horrific visuals

Sonam|Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
The situation has worsened due to rain in the mountains. Rivers are in spate due to rain from Uttarakhand to Himachal Pradesh. Landslides have occurred at many places. People are trapped at many places. We are showing you 10 pictures of natural disaster. Due to the rising water level of the Beas river, water reached the historic Panchavaktra temple in Mandi district. The Panchavaktra temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is also known as the Trilokinath temple. Due to the floods in Himachal last year, all modern constructions were destroyed but the temple remained completely safe. This temple gets submerged in water every monsoon but the temple does not submerge completely.

