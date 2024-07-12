Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2765778
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Arvind Kejriwal gets Interim Bail

|Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Arvind Kejriwal Bail Update: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accused in the alleged liquor scam, has got interim bail. Now a bench of three people will look into this matter.

All Videos

Spice jet air hostess slaps CISF ASI at Jaipur airport
Play Icon03:42
Spice jet air hostess slaps CISF ASI at Jaipur airport
TV Actress Divyanka Tripathi robbed off in Italy
Play Icon03:22
TV Actress Divyanka Tripathi robbed off in Italy
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:15
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know all about your day from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:32
Know all about your day from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon11:33
Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Trending Videos

Spice jet air hostess slaps CISF ASI at Jaipur airport
play icon3:42
Spice jet air hostess slaps CISF ASI at Jaipur airport
TV Actress Divyanka Tripathi robbed off in Italy
play icon3:22
TV Actress Divyanka Tripathi robbed off in Italy
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:15
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know all about your day from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:32
Know all about your day from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon11:33
Watch TOP 100 News of the day