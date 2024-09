videoDetails

CM Atishi inspect condition of roads in Delhi

| Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

Today, Delhi CM Atishi came on the road and inspected the roads in Delhi. Atishi inspected the broken roads in Okhla area...Atishi said that complaints of broken roads were received from many places, during inspection, roads were found broken at many places in Delhi... due to rain, potholes have formed on the roads... the roads will be made pothole-free soon.