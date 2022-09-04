CM Chhattisgarh inaugurates two new districts in Khairagarh
On September 3, two new districts in Khairagarh were officially opened by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Sarangarh-Bilaigarh and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai are the two new districts. There are now 31 districts in Chhattisgarh.
