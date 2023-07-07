trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631959
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis meeting amid ruckus in NCP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 09:14 AM IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his residence late night. This meeting is considered very important amidst the ongoing tussle between the two factions of NCP. Actually, it is being claimed by the opposition parties that soon a new CM is going to be formed in Maharashtra. CM Eknath Shinde himself termed these claims as rumours.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

'Mahamanthan' of BJP leaders at PM's residence, these big changes can happen before elections!
play icon0:59
'Mahamanthan' of BJP leaders at PM's residence, these big changes can happen before elections!
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how problems can be overcome with gems.
play icon5:7
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how problems can be overcome with gems.
Meet Saiqa Rashid, the Famous Calligraphy Artist from Kashmir Making Beautiful Quranic Verses
play icon2:39
Meet Saiqa Rashid, the Famous Calligraphy Artist from Kashmir Making Beautiful Quranic Verses
Pakistan shook due to earthquake tremors
play icon13:41
Pakistan shook due to earthquake tremors
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
play icon5:53
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

'Mahamanthan' of BJP leaders at PM's residence, these big changes can happen before elections!
play icon0:59
'Mahamanthan' of BJP leaders at PM's residence, these big changes can happen before elections!
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how problems can be overcome with gems.
play icon5:7
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how problems can be overcome with gems.
Meet Saiqa Rashid, the Famous Calligraphy Artist from Kashmir Making Beautiful Quranic Verses
play icon2:39
Meet Saiqa Rashid, the Famous Calligraphy Artist from Kashmir Making Beautiful Quranic Verses
Pakistan shook due to earthquake tremors
play icon13:41
Pakistan shook due to earthquake tremors
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
play icon5:53
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
Ajit Pawar,Devendra Fadnavis,Eknath Shinde,India news,Sharad Pawar,maharashtra ncp crisis live,maharashtra ncp crisis,NCP Political crisis,NCP MLAs,BJP,maharashtra crisis live,Maharashtra political crisis,Shiv Sena,अजित पवार,शरद पवार,देवेंद्र फडणवीस,एकनाथ शिंदे,