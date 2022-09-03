CM Jairam Thakur inaugurates several development projects in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur inaugurated several development projects in Sirmaur on Sept 02. This was in continuation of the ruling BJP government’s efforts to achieve its ‘Mission Repeat’. The CM laid the foundation stone of schemes worth Rs 91.16 crore for Pachhad Assembly Constituency.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur inaugurated several development projects in Sirmaur on Sept 02. This was in continuation of the ruling BJP government’s efforts to achieve its ‘Mission Repeat’. The CM laid the foundation stone of schemes worth Rs 91.16 crore for Pachhad Assembly Constituency.