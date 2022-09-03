NewsVideos

CM Jairam Thakur inaugurates several development projects in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur inaugurated several development projects in Sirmaur on Sept 02. This was in continuation of the ruling BJP government’s efforts to achieve its ‘Mission Repeat’. The CM laid the foundation stone of schemes worth Rs 91.16 crore for Pachhad Assembly Constituency.

|Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 06:30 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur inaugurated several development projects in Sirmaur on Sept 02. This was in continuation of the ruling BJP government’s efforts to achieve its ‘Mission Repeat’. The CM laid the foundation stone of schemes worth Rs 91.16 crore for Pachhad Assembly Constituency.

All Videos

Asia Cup 2022: Even before the match, Pakistan conceded defeat!
14:46
Asia Cup 2022: Even before the match, Pakistan conceded defeat!
Breaking News : Dead body of another minor found hanging from tree in Dumka
0:51
Breaking News : Dead body of another minor found hanging from tree in Dumka
CM Ashok Gehlot trapped by making controversial statement on rape!
3:15
CM Ashok Gehlot trapped by making controversial statement on rape!
Fatwa issued against Muslim woman for installing Ganesha idol.
2:36
Fatwa issued against Muslim woman for installing Ganesha idol.
Taal Thok Ke : Why is the Sangh being linked with 'investigation' of madrasas?
1H9:16
Taal Thok Ke : Why is the Sangh being linked with 'investigation' of madrasas?

Trending Videos

14:46
Asia Cup 2022: Even before the match, Pakistan conceded defeat!
0:51
Breaking News : Dead body of another minor found hanging from tree in Dumka
3:15
CM Ashok Gehlot trapped by making controversial statement on rape!
2:36
Fatwa issued against Muslim woman for installing Ganesha idol.
1H9:16
Taal Thok Ke : Why is the Sangh being linked with 'investigation' of madrasas?