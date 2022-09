CM KCR ask Nitish Kumar to sit to answer media questions

Telangana Chief Minister KCR dodged a straight response to a question if Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will be a PM candidate for the opposition and said that opposition parties will sit together and take the decision.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

Telangana Chief Minister KCR dodged a straight response to a question if Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will be a PM candidate for the opposition and said that opposition parties will sit together and take the decision.