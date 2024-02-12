trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720428
CM Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will go to Ayodhya today

|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 07:44 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Ayodhya today to visit Ramlala. CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit Ramlala with his mother, father and wife. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also accompany Kejriwal to visit the Ram temple. Both the Chief Ministers will reach Maharishi Valmiki International Airport at 1 pm. He will attend Ramlala's court directly from the airport.

