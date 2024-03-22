Advertisement
CM Kejriwal in Court: Arvind Kejriwal Liquor Case 'Kingpin', Claims ED

Sonam|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
CM Arvind Kejriwal in Court: After Kejriwal's arrest, he was presented in the court. ED is asking for remand to interrogate Kejriwal. Arguments are being given by Abhishek Manu Singhvi in favor of Arvind Kejriwal. See in this report what was the debate regarding Kejriwal in the court?

