CM Kejriwal reaches to meet KCR after CM Mamata Banerjee

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
After the order of the Supreme Court, the central government has reversed the decision through an ordinance. After which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has come to seek support from KCR on this issue. Earlier he had met CM Mamata Banerjee and AAP also got the support of TMC.

