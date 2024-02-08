trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719212
CM Nitish Kumar met Lal Krishna Advani in Delhi

Feb 08, 2024
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is on Delhi tour for two days. During this, Nitish Kumar met former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani on Thursday. The Government of India has recently announced the award of Bharat Ratna to Lal Krishna Advani.

