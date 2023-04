videoDetails

CM Nitish meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 06:44 PM IST

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav have met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today. After which now Union Minister Ashwini Choubey has hit back at Nitish. The BJP leader said that he will sink the boat in which he sits.