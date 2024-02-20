trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723118
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Ayodhya, Offers Darshan At Ram Temple

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pays a visit to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and offers prayers at the Ram Temple, including a darshan of Ram Lalla. The visit underscores the religious and cultural significance of the iconic temple.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi
Play Icon00:53
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi
Congress Workers Display Black Flags To Kerala Forest Minister's Convoy in Wayanad: Police Detain Protesters
Play Icon00:45
Congress Workers Display Black Flags To Kerala Forest Minister's Convoy in Wayanad: Police Detain Protesters
Swami Prasad Maurya quits Samajwadi Party
Play Icon01:44
Swami Prasad Maurya quits Samajwadi Party
LoP Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh Engage with Sandeshkhali Locals
Play Icon00:13
 LoP Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh Engage with Sandeshkhali Locals
PM Narendra Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects Worth Rs 32,000 Crore In Jammu
Play Icon01:11
PM Narendra Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects Worth Rs 32,000 Crore In Jammu

