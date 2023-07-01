trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629470
CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Reach The Buldhana Bus Accident Site

Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reached the Buldhana bus accident site. Meanwhile, CM Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis met the survivors at the hospital.
