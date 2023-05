videoDetails

CM Shinde pays homage on Maharashtra Foundation Day at Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai

| Updated: May 01, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid tribute to the activists who sacrificed their life during Samyukt Maharashtra Movement. CM Shinde laid a wreath at Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai. May 01 is celebrated as Maharashtra Foundation day.