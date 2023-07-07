trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632396
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim, apologises to him

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Sidhi Peshab Kand: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a big step after the urine incident in Madhya Pradesh. CM Shivraj met the tribal in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal with whom the inhuman act was done directly. But now a new twist has come in this story, see this report
