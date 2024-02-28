trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725829
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Disqualification Motion Against Rebel Congress MLAs; Foils Conspiracy to Topple Government

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declares, "...We've brought a disqualification motion against them (Congress MLAs who voted for BJP candidate in RS polls) and the hearing for the same is underway. The budget was passed today, and the conspiracy to topple our government has been foiled, ensuring our government will complete 5 years." Stay tuned for more updates on this political development

Himachal Political Crisis: Crisis averted for now due to Himachal's Sukhu government
Himachal Political Crisis: Crisis averted for now due to Himachal's Sukhu government
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: Observer submit report to Kharge within 24 hours
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: 'BJP wants to push state into political disaster..', says Priyanka Gandhi
Himachal Political Crisis: State budget passed in Himachal Assembly
Centre could implement CAA before Lok Sabha polls

Himachal Political Crisis: Crisis averted for now due to Himachal's Sukhu government
Himachal Political Crisis: Crisis averted for now due to Himachal's Sukhu government
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: Observer submit report to Kharge within 24 hours
Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: 'BJP wants to push state into political disaster..', says Priyanka Gandhi
Himachal Political Crisis: State budget passed in Himachal Assembly
Centre could implement CAA before Lok Sabha polls