Why politics on Poonch terror attack

Sonam|Updated: May 06, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
A soldier has been martyred in a terrorist attack in Poonch, Kashmir, during the Lok Sabha elections. At the same time, political uproar has also started in the country regarding this attack. The opposition is trying to corner BJP. At the same time, BJP and its ally party are accusing the opposition of doing politics on the army. Watch the country's number one debate show Taal Thok Ke on this issue.

