trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648917
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu reaches Summer Hill to take view of Shiv Temple Accident

|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 01:07 PM IST
Shimla Shiv Mandir Landslide: An accident has occurred due to cloudburst in Solan of Himachal Pradesh. 7 people have died here. At the same time, 3 people are also being told missing. CM Sukhu has expressed grief over the accident and has asked to give instructions for help. On the other hand, 21 people have died so far after the 'Shiv Temple' collapse in the Summer Hill area of ​​Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh. To take stock of this, CM Sukhu has reached the accident site.

All Videos

Chandrayaan 3 enters fourth orbit of Moon
play icon1:15
Chandrayaan 3 enters fourth orbit of Moon
ISRO makes big revelation of Chandrayaan 3
play icon5:32
ISRO makes big revelation of Chandrayaan 3
Chandrayaan's longest jump leaving behind Russia's Luna-25..
play icon4:0
Chandrayaan's longest jump leaving behind Russia's Luna-25..
Temple collapsed due to landslide, Shiv went to worship in Bawdi temple early in the morning
play icon1:21
Temple collapsed due to landslide, Shiv went to worship in Bawdi temple early in the morning
Houses collapsed in seconds, fear of cloudburst
play icon2:20
Houses collapsed in seconds, fear of cloudburst

Trending Videos

Chandrayaan 3 enters fourth orbit of Moon
play icon1:15
Chandrayaan 3 enters fourth orbit of Moon
ISRO makes big revelation of Chandrayaan 3
play icon5:32
ISRO makes big revelation of Chandrayaan 3
Chandrayaan's longest jump leaving behind Russia's Luna-25..
play icon4:0
Chandrayaan's longest jump leaving behind Russia's Luna-25..
Temple collapsed due to landslide, Shiv went to worship in Bawdi temple early in the morning
play icon1:21
Temple collapsed due to landslide, Shiv went to worship in Bawdi temple early in the morning
Houses collapsed in seconds, fear of cloudburst
play icon2:20
Houses collapsed in seconds, fear of cloudburst
shimla landslide,shimla landslide news today,shimla landslide today,shimla landslide 2023,shimla landslide news,Summer Hill,summer hill shimla,summer hill shimla himachal pradesh,summer hill shimla videos,summer hill shimla news,Landslide,landslide video,landslide in shimla,landslide in shimla today,landslide in shimla 2023,heavy rain,heavy rain in shimla,heavy rainfall in shimla,monsoon landslides,Weather Update,Zee News,Breaking News,Latest News,