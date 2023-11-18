trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689620
CM Yogi Action: Fraud in the name of Halal Certified Products?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 07:42 PM IST
In Uttar Pradesh, Yogi government has taken action on the fraud being done in the name of Halal certification. An FIR has been registered in Hazratganj police station of Lucknow on the complaint of a person named Shailendra Kumar Sharma. In this FIR, there are names of the companies manufacturing the products along with the names of those organizations also.
