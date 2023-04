videoDetails

CM Yogi addresses rally in Karnataka's Mandya,says, 'India's strength increased worldwide'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on Karnataka tour on Wednesday. Before the assembly elections, he addressed a public meeting in Mandya. He praised the BJP government on this occasion.