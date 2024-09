videoDetails

CM Yogi Adityanath Big Offer to PoK!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has not only made an offer to Pakistan occupied Kashmir, but has also given a guarantee to the people of Jammu and Kashmir that PoK will be merged with Jammu and Kashmir. When Yogi Adityanath, who called Pakistan a cancer, was making an open offer to PoK from Jammu and Kashmir, this video was being discussed across the border.