CM Yogi Adityanath Big Statement on Israel Hamas War

|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
CM Yogi Adityanath Big Statement: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was addressing a rally in Alwar today. During this time he has given a big statement on the Israel-Hamas war. CM Yogi said that 'the cure for Taliban is Hanuman ji's mace'
Top News Today: 100 big news today
Play Icon12:46
Top News Today: 100 big news today
Protesters With ‘Bloody’ Hands Storm Congress Meet On Gaza, Screams At Blinken During Hearing
Play Icon1:59
Protesters With ‘Bloody’ Hands Storm Congress Meet On Gaza, Screams At Blinken During Hearing
From Delhi's Lanes to the Sultan's Throne: Tahir Raj Bhasin's Triumph
Play Icon10:8
From Delhi's Lanes to the Sultan's Throne: Tahir Raj Bhasin's Triumph
Sourabh Bhardwaj makes huge statement on Arvind Kejriwal appearance before ED
Play Icon0:57
Sourabh Bhardwaj makes huge statement on Arvind Kejriwal appearance before ED
Israel takes big action against Hezbollah
Play Icon6:20
Israel takes big action against Hezbollah

