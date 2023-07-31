trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642833
Cm Yogi Adityanath: 'If you want to live in India, you have to say Vande Mataram, religion inside the house'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath: In an interview given to ANI, Yogi Adityanath said that if you want to live in India, you have to say Vande Mataram. He also made a big statement about Gyanvapi. Due to which politics has intensified.

