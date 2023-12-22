videoDetails

CM Yogi Adityanath inspects construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

| Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 02:08 PM IST

Exactly on the 31st day from today, the wait of thousands of moments of 500 years will be at its peak. That means, exactly one month later, on January 22, Ramlala will be worshiped in the sanctum sanctorum in his city Ayodhya. When his idol will be consecrated. Preparations for this divine event have reached the final stages. But before that, on December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is coming to Ramnagari. This visit of the Prime Minister will give a gift worth crores to Ayodhya. The railway station in Ayodhya is ready in a new form. On arrival in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister can inaugurate the Railway Building. Railway building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 240 crore. Meanwhile, CM Yogi has reached Ayodhya.