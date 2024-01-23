trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712860
CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on His 128th Birth Anniversary in Lucknow

Jan 23, 2024
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a solemn moment as he pays tribute to the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on the occasion of the freedom fighter's 128th Birth Anniversary in Lucknow. Witness the reverence and respect as the Chief Minister commemorates the life and contributions of Netaji, a towering figure in India's struggle for independence.

