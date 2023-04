videoDetails

CM Yogi Adityanath reaches Varanasi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 05:28 PM IST

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on Varanasi tour. During this, he offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. The video has surfaced while performing his aarti.