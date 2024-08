videoDetails

CM Yogi attacks Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has attacked the alliance of Congress and National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir. Taking the manifesto of National Conference, Yogi asked Congress and Rahul Gandhi whether they will again support unrest by returning 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Does. Yogi asked whether Congress accepted the National Conference's announcement of a separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir.