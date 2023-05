videoDetails

CM Yogi casted his vote for the first phase of UP Civic Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 08:50 AM IST

Voting for the first phase of the UP civic elections has begun. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cast his vote in Gorakhpur. In the first phase, voting will be done in 37 districts. Know in detail in this report where and where voting will take place.