CM Yogi gives strict instructions on illegal religious conversion,says,'this is the work of international syndicate'

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
CM Yogi On Conversion: Cases of illegal conversion are continuously coming out from Uttar Pradesh. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave strict instructions regarding illegal conversion and said, 'This is the work of an international syndicate'. Hear the full statement in detail in this report.

