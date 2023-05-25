NewsVideos
CM Yogi hits back at opposition over Boycott against New Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
NDA gave a befitting reply to the opposition on the new parliament building. The NDA said that the boycott of the program is an insult to democracy and constitutional values.

