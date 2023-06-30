NewsVideos
“CM Yogi is protecting criminals…” alleges Chandra Shekhar Aazad after getting discharged from hospital

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Aazad Samaj Party leader and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was discharged from hospital on June 29. Along with Kanshi Ram was also discharged from SBD Hospital in Saharanpur. After his discharge, Chandra Shekhar Aazad alleged that Yogi Adityanath is protecting the criminals.

