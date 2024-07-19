videoDetails

CM Yogi issues orders on Kawad Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

CM Yogi Order on Kawad Yatra 2024: UP CM Yogi Adityanath has given a big order regarding Kanwar Yatra. CM Yogi has said, 'It will be necessary to install nameplates on shops on Kanwar route'.