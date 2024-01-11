trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708540
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Yogi laid Foundation Stone Of Lok Sabha Elections with Many Projects In Bareilly

|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Follow Us
CM Yogi on Curfew: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Bareilly tour. There he gave a big statement regarding curfew. He said that curfew has not been imposed since 2017. Now curfew is imposed in the houses of those who imposed the curfew.

All Videos

Vicky Kaushal Supports Katrina at 'Merry Christmas' Film Screening
Play Icon0:24
Vicky Kaushal Supports Katrina at 'Merry Christmas' Film Screening
Ira and Nupur on a Day to Remember and a Love to Last Forever
Play Icon0:25
 Ira and Nupur on a Day to Remember and a Love to Last Forever
First Flight to Ayodhya: Devotees Witness Hanuman's Attire at Ahmedabad Airport
Play Icon2:15
First Flight to Ayodhya: Devotees Witness Hanuman's Attire at Ahmedabad Airport
First Flight takes off to Ayodhya from Ahmedabad
Play Icon0:49
First Flight takes off to Ayodhya from Ahmedabad
Congress to not attend Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon1:35
Congress to not attend Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha

Trending Videos

Vicky Kaushal Supports Katrina at 'Merry Christmas' Film Screening
play icon0:24
Vicky Kaushal Supports Katrina at 'Merry Christmas' Film Screening
Ira and Nupur on a Day to Remember and a Love to Last Forever
play icon0:25
Ira and Nupur on a Day to Remember and a Love to Last Forever
First Flight to Ayodhya: Devotees Witness Hanuman's Attire at Ahmedabad Airport
play icon2:15
First Flight to Ayodhya: Devotees Witness Hanuman's Attire at Ahmedabad Airport
First Flight takes off to Ayodhya from Ahmedabad
play icon0:49
First Flight takes off to Ayodhya from Ahmedabad
Congress to not attend Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
play icon1:35
Congress to not attend Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
CM Yogi,cm yogi in bareilly,yogi on curfew,Yogi Adityanath,cm yogi curfew statement,CM Yogi Adityanath,cm yogi road show in bareilly,yogi adityanath in bareilly,CM Yogi on Curfew,CM Yogi Laid The Foundation Stone Of Lok Sabha Elections,Foundation Stone Inauguration In Bareilly,cm yogi on samajwadi party,cm yogi ka aaj ka bhashan,cm yogi ne aaj kya kaha,cm yogi ka aaj ka bayan,cm yogi viral speech,cm yogi today speech in hindi,cm yogi trending speech,