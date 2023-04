videoDetails

CM Yogi makes big statement over Atiq-Ashraf's Murder

| Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave an address after the murder of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf. During the address, CM Yogi said, 'The fear of mafia in UP is over.' Listen in detail in this report what CM Yogi said.