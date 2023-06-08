NewsVideos
CM Yogi meets girl injured during attack on Gangster Sanjeev Jeena

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
Sanjeev Jeeva News: Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva was shot at the civil court in Lucknow by a man disguised as a lawyer. A 3-year-old girl was also injured during this attack, to meet CM Yogi Adityanath.

