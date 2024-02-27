trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725371
CM Yogi to cast vote at 9 AM for Rajya Sabha Elections today

Feb 27, 2024
Voting will be held for Rajya Sabha elections today. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will vote at 9 am. Voting for Rajya Sabha elections will be held on 15 seats in 3 states. Know in detail in this report when voting will take place.

