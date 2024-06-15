Advertisement
CM Yogi to meet Mohan Bhagwat in Gorakhpur today

Jun 15, 2024
CM Yogi-Mohan Bhagwat Gorakhpur Meet: After the results of the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Mohan Bhagwat will meet today. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is in Gorakhpur and Yogi Adityanath is also reaching Gorakhpur. This meeting can happen today afternoon. It is believed that during the meeting, the defeat in Uttar Pradesh will be discussed. Actually, BJP was reduced from 62 seats to 33 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Due to which BJP fell short of majority on its own. Apart from this, RSS also kept a distance during the election campaign this time.

