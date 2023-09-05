trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658116
CM Yogi to meet PM Modi in Delhi today

|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
CM Yogi In Delhi: UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be on Delhi tour on Tuesday. According to sources, the Chief Minister may meet PM Narendra Modi and during this, preparations for the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya may be discussed. Sources say that the UP CM will reach Delhi at 3 pm on Tuesday. It is noteworthy that the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is going on very fast. There is a possibility that the Ram temple may be inaugurated by the PM before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
